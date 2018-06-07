InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Athletic Cleats (SDB-1157)

He developed the patent pending JMMS to allow for smoother changes of direction. The footwear improves traction on the playing surface. The design ensures that the wearer experiences less strain from cleats being planted in the playing surface. The invention maintains traction during directional changes. It reduces the risk of injuries to the ankles and knees. Furthermore, the idea helps to enhance in-game performance.

