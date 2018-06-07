InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Baby Swing/Rocker (SKC-425)

She created a prototype for the SAFE HAVYN to allow the baby to lie in a prone position on his or her belly. The unit helps to relieve discomfort and pain caused by gas, colic and upset stomach. It also enables the child to breathe normally, which is designed to reduce the risk of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome (SIDS). Additionally, the invention lulls the child to sleep with a gentle rocking motion and soothing sounds.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SKC-425, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-baby-swingrocker-skc-425-300658742.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

