InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Back Brace (FLA-3014)

PITTSBURGH, May 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --"I have worn a brace for my injured back since the 1980s," said an inventor from Pt. St. Lucie, Fla. "I thought that there had to be a better way to design such a brace so that it would not ride up while wearing it."
She developed the patent-pending STAY IN PLACE BACK BRACE so as not to ride up while being worn. The design ensures that the lower-back area remains well supported. It saves the wearer to readjust the fit repeatedly throughout the day, which eliminates hassles and frustrations. The brace is designed for comfortable wear. Additionally, it is producible in versions for wear by men and women.
The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3014, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
