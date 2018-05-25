She developed the patent-pending STAY IN PLACE BACK BRACE so as not to ride up while being worn. The design ensures that the lower-back area remains well supported. It saves the wearer to readjust the fit repeatedly throughout the day, which eliminates hassles and frustrations. The brace is designed for comfortable wear. Additionally, it is producible in versions for wear by men and women.

The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-3014, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-back-brace-fla-3014-300651560.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

