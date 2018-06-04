He developed the COUCH POTATO BALL to offer a fun way to shoot hoops indoors. The playset provides hours of entertainment. The design eliminates the need to get up and down repeatedly to retrieve the ball. This makes more time available for play. The hoop can be set up and used in a variety of locations. Additionally, the kit is ideal for basketball fans.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1446, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-basketball-playset-all-1446-300658233.html

SOURCE InventHelp

