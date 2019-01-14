InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Basketball Timer (OCC-1426)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was watching a basketball game, and a player needed to make a last-second shot, but he lost track of the time remaining while trapped in a corner, and the game was lost," said an inventor from Anaheim, Calif. I thought that an idea like this would have ensured that he was more aware of the time so that he could play to the situation and not miss a key shot opportunity."

He developed the TIME BOARD to ensure that players are aware of how much game time is remaining. The invention keeps players aware of the shot clock. It eliminates the need to glance away from the basket in order to glance at the clock. This reduces distractions on the court and enables players to devote their full attention to in-game action. Additionally, the idea is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-OCC-1426, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

