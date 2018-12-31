InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Beverage Container for Hot Drinks (DPH-597)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I needed a beverage container that would make my drink hot," said an inventor from Denver, Colo. "This led me to develop an enhanced container that does not let my hot drink grow cold before I can finish it. It makes cold beverages hot 24/7."

He developed the HOTTIE to make a cold beverage hot, part by part, as it is drank. It stops beverages from being wasted and offers added peace of mind. The accessory is designed to be lightweight, compact and easily portable. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for individuals who work or play outdoors.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-597, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

