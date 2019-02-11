InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Charge For Electric Cars (AAT-4206)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired a means to reduce the amount of time spent having an electric vehicle charged," said an inventor from Douglasville, Georgia. "This inspired me to develop a better means to charge the vehicle that could save time as well as money."

He developed the FOREVER CHARGE to supplement the standard charge to provide an expanded travel range. This invention could save money while reducing the fear of being stranded along the roadside. Additionally, it could promote green technology.

The benefits of solar-powered chipped engines serve as a dual benefit to aid in both noise pollution, as well as environmental pollution, not to mention the time a consumer would regain and the reliability of the product while completing the task.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4206, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

