InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Digital Photo Frame (NWO-204)

He developed the patented SYSTEM OF ORGANIZING DIGITAL IMAGES to allow digital images to be viewed at the same size on a display irrespective of their captured orientation. The design saves the user from having to rotate the device to view the image properly. It provides consistent size per photo aspect ratio regardless of the image orientation. The frame is designed for single and multi-image display and is compatible with 3:2, 4:3 and 1:1 images. Furthermore, the invention makes for more efficient screen utilization.

