InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Fence (SDB-1360)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "When using a line trimmer I noticed the amount of debris that entered our swimming pool," said an inventor from Banning, California. "This inspired me to develop a better fence that would prevent various items from entering the pool"

He developed the HYBRID FENCE SYSTEM that features an attractive appearance. This invention is designed to be flexible as well as versatile. It could serve as a traditional wrought iron unit and may be employed as a privacy fence.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1360, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

