InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Hot Marinade (HUN-740)

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I could not locate a marinade that was hot and tasted good," said an inventor from Pearland, Texas. This inspired me to develop a better marinade that could be used on chicken, beef, fish and vegetables."

She developed the LIB MARINADE to enhance the flavors of fish, chicken, steak and vegetables. This invention would feature a delicious taste and zesty flavor that could provide cooks with the taste, texture and tenderness of quality cooked foods. Additionally, it could save time and energy by eliminating the need to make homemade marinades.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-HUN-740, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

