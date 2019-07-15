InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Hydroponic Planter (STU-2313)

PITTSBURGH, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted a way to grow fruits and vegetables year-round," said an inventor from Salt Lake City, Utah. "Not only does my idea make this possible, it also makes for larger yields. I could see this contributing to an end to world hunger by making it easier to grow food."

He developed the patent pending GREEN GROW BOX to allow fruits and vegetables to be grown year-round. The system ensures that plants receive enough light, water and nutrients for optimal growth. This is designed to increase crop yields. The unit makes it easier to grow plants hydroponically. Additionally, it takes the stress and guesswork out of caring for plants with its easy-to-use, automatic operation.

The original design was submitted to the Salt Lake City sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-STU-2313, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

