InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Luxury Showerhead (LAX-952)

He developed the AQUALUX SHOWERHEAD to make it easier to lather up and rinse oneself while showering. The design allows for a more luxurious, relaxing and comforting shower experience. It prevents shower products from being wasted, which saves money on costs. The showerhead eliminates clutter in the shower area and keeps it free of plastic bottles. Additionally, it helps to reduce the amount of time individuals spend in the shower, which aids in conserving water.

