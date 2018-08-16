InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Menstrual-Fluid Absorber (MWK-119)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I have four daughters, and I grew tired of seeing their new panties getting ruined because of menstrual stains," said an inventor from Milwaukee, Wis. "This sparked my idea for a way to avoid such stains in the first place so as to save money on new underwear."

She created a prototype for the DISPOSABLE PANTIE PAD to offer an efficient way to absorb menstrual fluid. The accessory prevents menstrual fluid from staining underwear, clothing, bedding, etc. This saves the wearer from potential embarrassment, which provides added peace of mind. The invention is designed to enhance comfort during menstruation. In addition, it eliminates the need to waste money purchasing new underwear as a result of stains.

The original design was submitted to the Milwaukee office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-MWK-119, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

