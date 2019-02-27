InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Mouse-Trap Bait (PIT-905)

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in a hardware store," said an inventor from Bellwood, Pa. "I needed a way to solve the problem of mice eating the bait without springing the trap."

He created a prototype for SNAG SNAP to make sure that the trap springs when the mice eats the bait. The unit keeps mice from stealing the bait without the trap going off. Thus, it is designed to catch more mice. The invention provides an alternative to other bait types. In addition, it is easy to use.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-905, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

