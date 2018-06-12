InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Packaging for Various Liquid Products (HUN-501)

He developed the TCPB/THE COMPLETE PUMP BOTTLE to allow the entire contents of the bottle to be used. The design eliminates the need to remove the pump in order to access the liquid at the bottom of the bottle. This prevents unused product from going to waste. The packaging does away with hassles and frustrations. It also reduces the need to purchase replacement products as frequently. All of this offers added peace of mind. In addition, the bottle is usable with lotions, hand sanitizers, cleaning products, gels, soaps, shampoos, conditioners, body washes, condiments, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-501, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

