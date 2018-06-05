He created a prototype for the patent pending PICK IT UP to provide a hygienic way to pick up and dispose of pet waste. The bag seals in foul odors. It also keeps the owner from having to feel the texture or temperature of the waste inside. The accessory makes it easier to comply with local laws and regulations with regard to pet-waste collection, which promotes responsible pet ownership. Furthermore, the invention is ideal for younger owners who are new to training their animals.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CNC-190, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-pet-waste-collection-bag-cnc-190-300658238.html

SOURCE InventHelp

