InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Shoe Insole (DPH-272)

She created a prototype for the SMART FOOTY HAPPY FOOTY to absorb perspiration to minimize discomfort. This does away with foul foot odors. It also keeps the interior of the equipped shoe protected from sweat and moisture. The disposable insole is usable to absorb blood and drainage from any wounds on the foot as well. Additionally, the invention reduces normal wear and tear on footwear, which saves the wearer from having to purchase new shoes as often.

