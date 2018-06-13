InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Transport Vehicle (KOC-762)

He created a prototype for the TRACKED VEHICLE OPERABLE BY A NON-TRACKED VEHICLE to allow workers and equipment to be transported through harsh and difficult terrain. The invention eliminates the need to take a helicopter to remote locations. This is designed to save on transportation costs for labor and equipment. It features enhanced traction for improved maneuverability. Additionally, the design protects the environment with minimal ground disturbance.

The original design was submitted to the National Sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-KOC-762, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

