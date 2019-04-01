InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Trash Receptacle (ALL-1816)

PITTSBURGH, April 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My mother has shoulder problems, which makes it difficult for her to remove a full trash bag from a garbage can," said an inventor from Athens, Ga. "In order to make it easier to take a bag out of the can, I came up with this redesigned trash receptacle."

He developed the EASY TRASH CAN to allow a full trash bag to be removed from the can quickly and easily. The design eliminates the vacuum effect, which causes the bag to be difficult to lift out of the can. It thereby reduces physical stress and strain. This makes it easier to take out the trash. The invention is designed for ease of use. Additionally, the improved trash receptacle is ideal for individuals with limited mobility.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-ALL-1816, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

