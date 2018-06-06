She developed the HANDS FREE UMBRELLA to keep the individual dry and protected during a rainstorm. It also shields the user from the harmful UV rays of the sun. The design frees the hands to do other things, which makes it easier to cheer, clap, take photos and videos, eat and drink, or simply relax. Additionally, the umbrella is ideal for use when attending outdoor events, such as games, concerts, festivals, etc.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-524, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-enhanced-umbrella-hun-524-300658381.html

SOURCE InventHelp

