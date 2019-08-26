InventHelp Inventor Develops Enhanced Vehicle Cover (DPH-700)

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My vehicle was parked outdoors during a storm, and hailstones shattered the windshield, which forced me to pay $180 to replace it," said an inventor from Colorado Springs, Colo. "I came up with the idea for this cover to keep a vehicle parked outdoors safe from the elements."

He created a prototype for AUTO ARMOR to protect the vehicle from damages caused by hailstones and inclement weather. The cover prevents dents, dings, nicks and scratches, and also cushions glass surfaces to prevent breakage. It also keeps dust and debris from collecting on the vehicle while not being driven. All of this reduces the need for costly repairs. The cover is adaptable for use with any new or existing vehicle. Additionally, it is made of lightweight materials for ease of application and removal.

The original design was submitted to the Denver sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DPH-700, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

