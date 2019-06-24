InventHelp Inventor Develops Entertaining Sports/Math Game (PIT-920)

PITTSBURGH, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Greensburg, Pa., has developed the DAZ-EM, a set of games that correlate elements of baseball, basketball, football and soccer together with mathematical and sports skills. A prototype is available.

"As an educator, I wanted to use and expand my creative skills, as well as my interest in the business world, to create a game that would combine sports and mathematics," said the inventor. The DAZ-EM offers a fun and educational new game. It helps individuals become better at mathematics. It also provides a means of teaching how different sports are played. This game allows players to engage in problem-solving skills. This entertaining yet challenging game is lightweight and compact in size for easy portability and storage. It can be played by the general population, as well as in schools.

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-PIT-920, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

