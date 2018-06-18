InventHelp Inventor Develops Environmentally-Friendly Paper Towels (ALL-1248)

"I go through a lot of paper towels due to all my cooking and cleaning. I felt bad throwing away so many cardboard inserts. I developed my invention to provide a more environmentally-friendly roll of paper towels," said the inventor. The PAPER TOWEL PLUS eliminates the use of the cardboard center within a roll of paper towels, which reduces the amount of cardboard thrown away. It also provides a disinfectant with a roll of paper towels. This will eliminate the hassle and expense of using a separate paper towel and disinfectant for cleaning surfaces. This practical and effective item will save individuals a considerable amount of time and energy while cleaning various surfaces.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-ALL-1248, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

