InventHelp Inventor Develops Ergonomic Office Chair (CCT-4242)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I was experiencing hip and low back pain when sitting at work," said an inventor from Youngstown, Ohio. "I am a doctor of physical therapy, and I incorporated positioning techniques that I use with my patients, and which other physical therapists, chiropractors and personal trainers use, to promote optimal hip and spine alignment."

The modified office chair utilizes enhanced biomechanical positioning to decrease stress to hips and spine. It improves productivity by reducing low back and hip pain caused by prolonged sitting in traditional office chairs. The invention features an ergonomic design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for residential and commercial offices. Additionally, it is producible in design variations, and is patent pending.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent hip and lower back pain while sitting at a desk."

The original design was submitted to the Cincinnati office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-CCT-4242, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

