PITTSBURGH, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to personal experience, one of two inventors from Riverside, Calif., knows the difficulty with showering that many people have. "My idea was divinely inspired by God and came from personal experiences with my elderly mother," he said. "In order to make showering a lot easier and more efficient for people with limited mobility due to any cause, my co-inventor and I came up with this invention."
THE SHOWER CHAIR ensures comfort while in a sitting position. It provides an easier way to wash and cleanse hard-to-reach body areas during a shower. The invention prevents strain, struggle and injuries. It ensures thorough washing and rinsing of the entire body. The device promotes comfort, safety, independence and peace of mind. There is a working prototype available.
The accessory is ergonomic and easy to use. Variations include different sizes, colors, designs and arm rest, as well as a hand-held shower head/long-handled cleansing sponge, and soap dispensers.
The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-OCM-1214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ergonomic-shower-aid-ocm-1214-300651477.html
SOURCE InventHelp
Share this article