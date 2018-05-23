THE SHOWER CHAIR ensures comfort while in a sitting position. It provides an easier way to wash and cleanse hard-to-reach body areas during a shower. The invention prevents strain, struggle and injuries. It ensures thorough washing and rinsing of the entire body. The device promotes comfort, safety, independence and peace of mind. There is a working prototype available.



The accessory is ergonomic and easy to use. Variations include different sizes, colors, designs and arm rest, as well as a hand-held shower head/long-handled cleansing sponge, and soap dispensers.



The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 16-OCM-1214, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.



View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ergonomic-shower-aid-ocm-1214-300651477.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

