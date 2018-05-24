InventHelp Inventor Develops Excavator for Asphalt, Concrete, Cement, Etc. (LAX-935)

He created a prototype for the HEAVY J RIPPER to offer a more precise way to lift asphalt, concrete, cement, etc. The bucket performs the work quickly and efficiently. The tool saves time and effort during construction projects, and it improves on-the-job productivity. The unit is designed for ease of attachment and removal. In addition, the invention is adaptable for use with virtually any skid-steer loader.

