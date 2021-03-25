InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye-Catching Accessory for Christians (SOG-511)

PITTSBURGH, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a stylish way for Christians to provide a statement of belief in scriptures from the Bible," said an inventor, from Sacramento, Calif., "so I invented the PRAYING HANDS. My design could help to spread positively and faith in a trendy way at church or on social media."

The patent-pending invention allows a Christian to testify various scripture passages. It also enables the user to express religious views in a fashionable way. As a result, it could spark attention and conversation and it can be worn to church, Bible study meetings, etc. The invention features an eye-catching design that is easy to wear and use so it is ideal for Christians. Additionally, it is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The original design was submitted to the Sacramento sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 19-SOG-511, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

