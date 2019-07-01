InventHelp Inventor Develops Eye Health Protection Screen (SDB-1350)

PITTSBURGH, July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I work in the optical industry and the biggest concern is bad light from phones, tablets and computers," said an inventor from San Diego, California. "Since protection is offered for the light in glasses I felt this concept should be adapted to all devices."

He developed the EYE HEALTH PROTECTION SCREEN to help protect against harmful light while operating a mobile device. This invention would be ideal for use on tablets and computers and may reduce the incidence of age-related macular degeneration. It would also help reduce eye strain and fatigue. Additionally, it may eliminate melatonin being suppressed and shifting of circadian rhythms for a better night of sleep.

The original design was submitted to the San Diego sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-SDB-1350, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

