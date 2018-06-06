The EZ SS SHOW SELECTOR provides a more effective way to watch a specific show at a specific time. In doing so, it helps to prevent an individual from missing the start of a specific show. As a result, it eliminates frustrations and it could enhance a viewing experience. The invention features a user-friendly design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the EZ SS SHOW SELECTOR is producible in design variations.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design ensures that you won't miss the start of your favorite program."

The original design was submitted to the Pittsburgh office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-PIT-676, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-ez-ss-show-selector-pit-676-300658725.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

