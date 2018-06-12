The EZE OUT provides an effective way to dislodge a vehicle stuck in snow, mud or has a high centered axle. In doing so, it eliminates the need to shovel the snow or mud beneath the stuck tire. As a result, it saves time and effort and it enhances safety. The invention features a portable design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for vehicle owners. Additionally, the patent pending EZE OUT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design could help to prevent the hassles and delays associated with car and truck tires stuck in the snow without the use of chains."

The original design was submitted to the Denver office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-DPH-324, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-eze-out-dph-324-300662113.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

