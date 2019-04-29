InventHelp Inventor Develops Fashionable and Functional Accessory for Ball Caps (DLL-3541)

PITTSBURGH, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "My hat is constantly getting smashed, so it becomes flat, and the bill gets damaged," said an inventor from Ft. Worth, Texas. "In order to help a hat keep the proper shape and to protect the bill, I came up with this easy-to-use accessory."

He created a prototype for the patent pending CAP CODA to shape the bill into the bend desired by the wearer. It also is usable to change the angle of an existing bend. The accessory protects the bill of the hat from damage. It can be used to personalize a hat with words, phrases and graphics. Additionally, the invention enables the wearer to express his or her individuality and personality.

The original design was submitted to the Dallas sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-DLL-3541, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

