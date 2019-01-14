InventHelp Inventor Develops Fish Tank Air Line Concealer (NJD-1821)

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Jackson, N.J., has developed THE AIR HOSE HIDER, a device that will hide ugly airline hoses entering a fish tank from view.

"The airlines in my fish tank bother me. I have used plants and rocks to try and hide them, but they are still visible. This takes away from the beauty of the tank," said the inventor. THE AIR HOSE HIDER provides a complete solution for covering the airlines in a fish tank/aquarium. It eliminates the need to use other items such as plants or rocks in attempt to cover the line. This device will also provide organization of the air hoses. Using this device will enhance the beauty of a fish tank and provide more enjoyment for the tank owner and other viewers. It is easy to install and use, and it is producible in different heights to accommodate the various heights of fish tanks.

The original design was submitted to the New Jersey office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-NJD-1821, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

