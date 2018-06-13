InventHelp Inventor Develops Fishing Lure Recovery Device (JMC-2058)

He developed REAL REEL RETRIEVER to enable an angler to free a fishing lure that has become entangled easier than ever before. As such, it saves, time, effort and expense and provides better control to minimize tangles. In the long run, it actually improves the chances of catching fish, which enhances enjoyment of fishing. This unique fishing aid is also lightweight, compact and easy to use. In addition, it is convenient, effective and affordably priced.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "I enjoy fishing but was tired of all the time I had to waste untangling knots when the hook became snagged on the line," he said.

