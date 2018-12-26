InventHelp Inventor Develops Fitness Squat Machine (AAT-4000)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Mableton, Ga., has developed THE BUTTERCUP SQUAT, a new piece of exercise equipment for fitness enthusiasts. It provides a degree of support and stability while an individual performs squats.

"As a fitness enthusiast and gym-goer, I often see people using poor form when doing squats. My invention will correct that problem and allow individuals to use proper form. This will result in a more effective workout," said the inventor. THE BUTTERCUP SQUAT makes it easier for an individual to perform squats, while also reducing the risk for injury. It ensures an individual is using proper form, which will result in more effective isolating of the muscles. This will, in turn, help increase strength and result in a more shapely, sculpted lower body. This unit is producible in versions for both home and commercial use.

The original design was submitted to the Atlanta sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-AAT-4000, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

