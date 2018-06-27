The FLAG-IT provides an effective way to find a remote control. In doing so, it could help to prevent a lost or misplaced remote. As a result, it saves time and effort and it eliminates hassles and frustrations. The invention features a simple design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for households. Additionally, the FLAG-IT is producible in design variations and a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design eliminates the need to search for a remote control."

The original design was submitted to the San Francisco office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-SFO-514, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-flag-it-sfo-514-300671132.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

