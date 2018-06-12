InventHelp Inventor Develops Food/Beverage Unit for Automobiles (FLA-2966)

PITTSBURGH, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to be able to bring cold food and drinks along with me on trips," said an inventor from Ft. Lauderdale, Fla. "I thought that it would be great if I had a convenient way to keep such items chilled while I was driving."
He developed the KOOL GO to provide a convenient way to keep foods and beverages cold while traveling in a motor vehicle. The accessory ensures that foods and beverages remain at the optimal temperature for consumption. It prevents foods and drinks from going to waste. The unit makes it easier to bring along snacks on long trips. It helps lessen stress on road trips. Additionally, the invention is adaptable for use with both new and existing vehicles.
The original design was submitted to the Ft. Lauderdale office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-FLA-2966, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
