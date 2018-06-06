He developed patent pending OFF YOUR FEET FOOT BOARD specifically to provide a means of relieving tired and sore feet at home. As such, it eliminates the need to travel to a spa for a massage saving considerable time, effort and expense. This comfortable, relaxing and therapeutic device is also lightweight, portable and easy to use. Other appealing features include convenience, effectiveness and an affordable price. In addition, its simple all-in-one design minimizes production costs.

The inventor's personal experience inspired the idea. "After a long day of working, my feet were very sore so I wanted a foot massage in the comfort of my own home. That's when I thought something like this would be just what I needed," he said.

The original design was submitted to the Houston office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HUN-507, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-foot-massager-for-home-use-hun-507-300658410.html

SOURCE InventHelp

Related Links

http://www.inventhelp.com

