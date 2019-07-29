InventHelp Inventor Develops Football Coach Mouth Shield (AAT-4267)

PITTSBURGH, July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Sharpsburg, Ga., has developed the PLAY CALLER PROTECTOR, a new accessory for football coaches. It is used in conjunction with a headset microphone and shields a coach's facial area, specifically his mouth, behind the headset's microphone.

"Football coaches work under a great deal of pressure. I wanted to help take some of that pressure away so they could concentrate on their job and not be so concerned about the opposing team and staff," said the inventor. The SPY GUARD prevents opposing coaches, coordinators, players, etc., from eavesdropping and reading the coach's lips. This enables the coach to conceal his team's strategies. It also eliminates the need for a coach to conceal his mouth with a clipboard or other such object. This accessory helps preserve the integrity of the game of football. This easy-to-apply and remove accessory enhances convenience on the sidelines. This accessory may provide peace of mind to concerned coaches.

