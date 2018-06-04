InventHelp Inventor Develops Fragrant Shoe Accessory (LGI-2373)

"I was inspired to develop my idea because I was tired of my feet smelling sour and bad after taking off my shoes. I knew an invention like mine would help eliminate the foul odors associated with taking off one's shoes," said the inventor. The SWEET SOCKS keep feet and shoes odor-free and fresh. They will reduce the embarrassment associated with removing one's shoes and emitting a foul odor. This accessory will provide individuals with improved hygiene and enhanced comfort. They replace the use of messy foot powders or sprays. In addition, they may help prevent various foot problems, which may reduce possible trips to the podiatrist. Ultimately, this foot care accessory will provide users with peace of mind.

The original design was submitted to the Long Island office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-LGI-2373, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

