InventHelp Inventor Develops Fuel-Efficient Motor Vehicle System (OCC-1326)

"I developed my invention to make driving economically automatic and to increase fuel efficiency," said the inventor. The ECONO DRIVE allows the driver to better control the acceleration and operation of a vehicle. This will improve fuel economy, reduce environmental pollutants, increase vehicle longevity and reduce maintenance due to wear and tear. This system will make meeting federal MPG requirements easier for vehicle manufacturers. Manufacturers may even see an increase in vehicle sales due to this feature.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCC-1326, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

