InventHelp Inventor Develops Full-Body Workout (LST-973)

PITTSBURGH, Pa., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "I desired to get into shape by toning my muscles," said an inventor from Oxnard, California. "This inspired me to develop a better piece of exercise equipment that could provide complete toning."

He developed the EXERCISE WHEEL to provide users with an innovative and versatile exercise product that could offer an effective, full-body workout. It allows users to perform exercises that isolate and target the muscles in the abdomen, core, arms, back, chest and shoulders. This invention may save considerable space within a home while also saving money.

The original design was submitted to the Los Angeles sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 18-LST-973, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

