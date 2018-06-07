InventHelp Inventor Develops Full Coverage Disposable Glove (CBA-3315)

An inventor from Greenville, S.C., has invented PERRY GLOVE, a modified glove that aids in patient care while providing greater protection from contact with biohazards. "After 32 years of being a registered nurse, I have been exposed to bodily fluids numerous times while cleaning up patients," said the inventor. "If we had access to a glove with greater coverage, our chances of coming into contact with biohazards would greatly decrease." PERRY GLOVE provides comprehensive to the shoulder coverage for healthcare professionals, saving time and preventing waste associated with donning unnecessary full personal protection gear.

This invention reduces the chances of a healthcare professional coming into direct contact with biohazards or bodily fluids and prevents transmission of bacteria to other patients that are in our direct care. Additionally, it provides healthcare professionals with peace of mind that they have improved coverage and protection. In doing so, it improves a healthcare professional's quality of work. Additionally, it lessens environmental waste.

