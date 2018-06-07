InventHelp Inventor Develops Gift-Giving Novelty Device (CCT-4119)

He developed the SHAKERS to add a novelty effect when a gift is shaken. The accessory enlivens the party atmosphere and creates comedic moments and shared laughter. It is suitable for use for any gift-giving occasion. The device promotes fun and excitement. Furthermore, the invention is easy to use. It would include pre-recorded messages and could be recordable for personal messages. The invention also could be used as a gag gift. Furthermore, it is producible in various shapes (Christmas tree, Easter egg, etc.).

