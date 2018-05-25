InventHelp Inventor Develops Glass Protection for Autos, Homes and Businesses (STU-2151)

He developed the DWJD to safeguard automotive glass, such as windshields and side windows. The invention protects glass against damages caused by gravel, stones and other roadway debris. It prevents glass from being chipped, scratched or cracked. This eliminates the need for expensive repairs. The accessory also stops would-be thieves from shattering windows. In addition, the invention is usable to shield the windows of homes and businesses as well.

