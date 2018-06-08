InventHelp Inventor Develops Greeting-Card Display Holder (TST-348)

PITTSBURGH, June 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- "I invented this item because I realized that many people save sentiments such as birthday cards, birth & graduation announcements, memorial cards and wedding invitations," said an inventor from Tucson, Ariz. "But most often these beautiful cards end up in a box or drawer, and are rarely seen again. This display method allows people to relive the sentiment of these cherished greetings without wear to the card."
She created a prototype for the GREETING CARD MEMORIES to store, protect and display greeting cards. The design allows cards to be re-opened. The invention enables individuals to hold onto special cards as keepsakes. Greeting cards can be changed out easily. The unit complements the multibillion-dollar greeting-card industry. Additionally, it also complements the multibillion-dollar craft industry.
The original design was submitted to the Tempe office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.
