She created a prototype for the GREETING CARD MEMORIES to store, protect and display greeting cards. The design allows cards to be re-opened. The invention enables individuals to hold onto special cards as keepsakes. Greeting cards can be changed out easily. The unit complements the multibillion-dollar greeting-card industry. Additionally, it also complements the multibillion-dollar craft industry.

The original design was submitted to the Tempe office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-TST-348, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-greeting-card-display-holder-tst-348-300658881.html

SOURCE InventHelp

