InventHelp Inventor Develops Guidance System for Parking Lots (FRO-420)

He developed the PARKING LOT GUIDE XTRA (PLG XTRA) to make it easier to tell whether or not a parking garage or lot has open spaces available. The system conveniently directs motorists to open spaces. This eliminates the need to drive around in circles trying to find a spot. The device prints out the space number to help the motorist locate his/her vehicle. This is designed to boost customer satisfaction. The invention also constitutes a viable revenue point. Additionally, the system saves time, effort and money for management by slashing costs of hiring and keeping attendants.

