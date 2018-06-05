"My job as an Emergency Medical Technician (E.M.T.) for a Fire Department inspired me to develop my invention. The restraints used to strap patients on the gurneys often dangle and drag on the ground, making them a tripping and health hazard. My invention will keep these restraints in place," said the inventor. The GURNEY MAGNET provides a method of keeping gurney straps in place. It helps prevent tripping over dangling patient restraints. In addition, it keeps restraints clean and free from cross-contamination. This will, in turn, improve the safety of patients and medical staff alike. This accessory is easy to use and has a durable and reliable design.

The original design was submitted to the Orange County office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-OCM-1230, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-gurney-restraint-accessory-ocm-1230-300658575.html

SOURCE InventHelp

