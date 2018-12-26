InventHelp Inventor Develops Gutter Protector For Ladders (VIG-365)

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- An inventor from Gatesville, N.C., has developed the GUTTER SAVER, an extension ladder accessory that functions as a buffer between the ladder and a gutter. A prototype model is available.

"I damaged the gutters on my home while leaning my ladder against them. I ended up having to replace them all. I also felt that my ladder was often unstable while working on it," said the inventor. The GUTTER SAVER takes the pressure off the edge of the roof. It prevents the gutter of a structure from being damaged. It also stabilizes the ladder for a more secure fit. This will, in turn, reduce the potential for falls and injuries. This accessory is easy to attach and use. It also offers a portable, easy-to-store design. Finally, it is durable for years of effective use.

The original design was submitted to the Virginia Beach office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-VIG-365, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

SOURCE InventHelp

