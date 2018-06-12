InventHelp Inventor Develops HAMMER HEAD ELIMINATOR (HTM-6351)

The HAMMER HEAD ELIMINATOR provides an effective way to prevent errant hammer blows when driving nails into place. It also offers an improved way to remove nails from a surface. As a result, it could help to prevent damage and it saves time and effort. The invention features a practical design that is convenient and easy to use so it is ideal for contractors and do-it-yourselfers. Additionally, a prototype is available.

The inventor described the invention design. "My design helps to eliminate the damage and marks caused by hammers."

The original design was submitted to the National Sales Office of InventHelp. It is currently patent pending and available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 17-HTM-6351, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

