He developed the BUDGET PLANNER to make it easier to create and stick to a budget. The device helps the user track household spending. It ensures that the user knows where his or her money is going. The accessory promotes good money management strategies. The invention encourages users to be more mindful of their spending habits. Additionally, it features a simple, user-friendly design.

The original design was submitted to the Charlotte office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/inventhelp-inventor-develops-hand-held-electronic-budget-planner-cnc-232-300658264.html

SOURCE InventHelp

